Event opening September 24 will also be spreading the word on 5G and more

5G Image Credit: The 5G movement will be a focal point at the upcoming Gitex Shopper.

Dubai: Gadget shoppers have a chance to pick up the latest technology... and get paid for it. At Gitex Shopper, opening September 24, anyone shopping for Dh2,000 have a chance to win all of that cash back. On all five days of the event.

The cash back deal is not the only one on offer - daily prizes include iPhone XRs and a mega prize of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Tech retailers are hoping that the event will mark a return of increased consumer spending on tech-related products. The 5G revolution unfolding right now will get talked about quite a bit, with multiple smartphone vendors lining up their first models that can operate on these networks.