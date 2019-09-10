Dubai: Gadget shoppers have a chance to pick up the latest technology... and get paid for it. At Gitex Shopper, opening September 24, anyone shopping for Dh2,000 have a chance to win all of that cash back. On all five days of the event.
The cash back deal is not the only one on offer - daily prizes include iPhone XRs and a mega prize of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Tech retailers are hoping that the event will mark a return of increased consumer spending on tech-related products. The 5G revolution unfolding right now will get talked about quite a bit, with multiple smartphone vendors lining up their first models that can operate on these networks.
If not gadgets, visitors to the venue - at Dubai World Trade Centre - can take in the games as well. There will be a gaming zone for virtual reality fans, while the organisers are also bringing back “Shopper Games”.