Dubai: “Over the next 50 years, the UAE seeks to advance its leadership and progress in the global digital landscape,” said c. He toured the 41st edition of Gitex Global x Ai Everything at Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.
The global technology event has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 140 countries. “While we seek to harness the capabilities of the country’s technology talent, we also are keen to forge new partnerships with global companies to accelerate our growth in this sector,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
We have a clear vision for the future, and we are steadfast in our efforts to achieve our aspirations. Our country’s talent and global collaborations will bring the world’s best expertise to the UAE that will drive our progress.
He said advance technology plays a vital role in the UAE’s efforts to drive sustainable growth and development. “Adopting innovative technology solutions to unlock the potential of every sphere of development and enhance the wellbeing of society is one of the nation’s highest priorities.”
Sheikh Mohammed commended the efforts of the teams behind the organisation of various events and trade shows being held in Dubai and the seamless collaboration between various entities, which have helped the emirate gain the confidence of the global business community.