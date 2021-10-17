Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai opened the 41st Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Global Tech will always have the UAE’s backing, with Dubai and Gitex being the platform where the tech community comes to meet. This was the case in the past – and takes on more significance in post-pandemic.

“Dubai and the UAE continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the global technology community in accelerating growth and innovation, boosting resilience and driving its transformation agenda in the post-pandemic phase,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. He had opened the 41st edition of Gitex Global x Ai Everything at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday.

The event combines six co-located shows: Gitex Global, Ai Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – with more than 3,500 exhibitors represented. “The strong response the event has drawn from the global sector is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to provide a high-powered platform for the international technology industry to network, explore partnerships and share ideas that can shape a new future for the sector.”

Leading tech names are represented in strength at the event, with businesses hoping to seal new tech deals before the year is out. The industry and its senior executives seem of the opinion that it is tome to move on beyond thinking of COVID-19 generated downturns. Instead, it is the time for AI and 5G, cloud and scaling up cyber defenses. The big projects are back on the horizon, and the deals will start flowing in the coming weeks.