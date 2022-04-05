Manama: Ghazi Al Hajeri has been appointed as the chairman of GFH Financial Group, it announced on Tuesday.
Succeeding Jassim Al Seddiqi, Al Hajeri has served on the board of GFH since 2017 and as vice-chairman since July 2021. Assuming the position of the new vice-chairman is Edris Al Rafi.
Al Hajeri’s tenure as chairman comes into effect from April 4, 2022.
“I feel very privileged to take on this role as GFH continues to successfully execute its strategy, diversify its business lines and expand its international presence and portfolio of investments. The group has effectively navigated challenging global market conditions and strengthened the foundations upon which it will continue to deliver value for shareholders and investors,” Al Hajeri said.
“I am looking forward to working further on our strategy and guidance with the board through this next phase of growth.”
Al Hajeri has more than 21 years of experience in the investment industry and is the CEO of Wafra International Investment Company, a Kuwait-based asset management company with $7 billion in assets under management.