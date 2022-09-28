Creative Zone is Dubai’s largest and best business advisory set-up firm, helping start-up owners, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow and develop their business in the UAE. Since its establishment in 2010, Creative Zone has been serving as a one-stop-shop for over 50,000 entrepreneurs, offering flexible payment plans of business solutions — from planning, business registration, banking support, legal, tax, and accounting advice, to co-working office space solutions, and PRO services.
Over the years, Creative Zone has been continuously perfecting their operations by improving, optimising, and adding the most prominent companies as its strategic partners to contribute to shaping the UAE as the top location for company set-up.
Apart from business solutions, Creative Zone also offers personal and concierge services for people seeking employment or relocation in the UAE. Backed up by more than 200 professionals, Creative Zone will ease your journey to the UAE by providing visa and passport-related services, assistance in acquiring Emirates ID and a medical test, document clearing, tax certificates, and other value-added services.
Creative Zone aims to bring in economically contributing companies to the UAE and provide 360-degree support on nurturing, mentoring, funding, and guiding these SMEs to fix their roots to the ground.
The vast number of positive reviews and testimonials that Creative Zone have been getting for the last 12 years has helped them expand their business from its home base in Dubai to the wider GCC, covering Qatar and Saudi Arabia, strengthening its position as one of the Middle East’s most sought-after business consultancy firms.
With extra efforts to build a conducive business environment, Creative Zone continues to integrate the most up-to-date business strategies and solutions that can contribute to the UAE’s business landscape, streamlined with the government’s efforts to position the region as the most dynamic business hub in the future.