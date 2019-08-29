Frankfurt

Germany is looking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25 per cent as the country seeks to help smaller businesses amid signs the economy is lurching into a recession. The proposal was made by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday as part of a package aimed at supporting the so-called Mittelstand — small and medium-sized businesses that account for nearly 60 per cent of the country’s jobs.

According to Deloitte, Germany’s overall tax burden on companies is about 30-33 per cent.