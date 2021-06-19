Dubai Silicon Oasis. Bilateral trade between Germany and Dubai reached Dh4.6 billion in 2020. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Bilateral trade between Germany and Dubai reached Dh4.6 billion in 2020 and will continue to grow given Dubai's ease of doing business and flexible ecosystem, according to a top official of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA).

Dubai Silicon Oasis provides numerous facilities to streamline business set-up and operations, attracting hundreds of international technology companies, Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA added, while welcoming Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, at DSOA's headquarter in Dubai.

Dr Al Zarooni reiterated DSOA's commitment to provide a conducive environment for German and international companies to establish and expand their businesses in this region. He also emphasised DSOA's commitment to embodying its appointment as a science and technology and knowledge hub  one of the five urban centers under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan  to support entrepreneurial creativity and empower entrepreneurs to establish their innovative technology concepts.

The German Ambassador hailed the conducive environment for entrepreneurs and startups at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), a government-owned free zone, which houses regional headquarters for renowned multinational companies from different nationalities among them German companies.

During his tour, he was introduced to Dubai Digital Park (DDP), the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), and the new campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), exploring the integrated free zone technology park's advanced infrastructure. He also examined the advanced amenities at DDP that provide smart services to residents and visitors since the first smart city of its kind, built at an investment of more than AED1.5 billion, was inaugurated at the beginning of 2021.

The Ambassador also introduced Anas Aljuaidi and Bernhard Randerath, the co-CEO of the Emirati-German Institute for the Emirati-German Fourth Industrial Revolution. Dr. Al Zarooni welcomed the initiative to robust the strategic and economic relationship between the two countries. He was also invited to the upcoming inauguration of the Emirati-German Institute scheduled on 2nd July 2021 in Aachen, Germany.