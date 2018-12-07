ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler said on Friday that his country’s giant companies were interested to invest in diverse fields especially Information Technology and auto manufacturing.
“German giants like Volks Wagen and Siemens have shown desire to invest in Pakistan,” he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, a press release said.
The envoy, who called on the SAPM here, discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests with special focus on importing Pakistani manpower by creating more work opportunities for latter in German.
They also discussed impact of Brexit and the dynamics of labour market in Germany after post-Brexit scenario. The Ambassador told the SAPM that there was an emerging need of mechatronics experts in German industries which would eventually prompt need for mechatronics experts from across the globe.
“German legislatures will pass laws for immigrant workers in March next year for the purpose,” it added. Bukhari assured the ambassador to providing maximum technical workforce, required by Germany, on priority.
Discussing Emigration process for Pakistani workforce, the meeting decided to evolve a mechanism for the systematic export of Pakistani manpower to Germany.
Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the initiatives and pledged the Ambassador of the maximum support.