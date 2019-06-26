Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of FTA, stressed that the FTA’s move comes in implementation of the wise leadership vision, aiming to develop a modern housing system for Emiratis and provide the best standards of living.

The authority referred to the positive results of the partnership agreements signed with authorities concerned with the tax system, stressing their outstanding contribution to the successful implementation of the tax system by raising tax awareness among the business and consumer sectors, protecting consumers’ rights from being exploited and warning some businesses about the necessary of amending their status to bring about the full and successful completion of VAT.