Dubai: French talent management company Lincoln has acquired privately-owned search firm Cooper Fitch, it was announced on Monday.
Cooper Fitch will continue to operate in the region under its current brand as part of the acquisition while also gaining additional flexibility and resources to accelerate the company’s growth regionally.
Trefor Murphy, Founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, said: “Since the inception of Cooper Fitch in 2016, we have taken tremendous steps in building one of the leading recruitment and HR advisory firms in the region and best-in-class brands. We have developed a team of like-minded individuals and, as a result, have made significant progress toward our strategic and financial objectives in recent years.”
Cooper Fitch’s expansion strategy will be further advanced thanks to their induction into The Talent Club, an international collective of member companies dedicated to talent representation across sectors including business, technology, sport, and entertainment.
We chose Cooper Fitch based on our shared values on talent representation and their entrepreneurship mindset, similar business model and passion for specialised recruitment practices and verticals.
Cooper Fitch is a partner-run firm providing recruitment, executive search, HR advisory and recruitment process outsourcing services to organisations throughout the Gulf.