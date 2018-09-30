Dubai: Etisalat announced today that it has teamed up with Skylines Tax Consultancy to offer free Value Added Tax (VAT) filing services for its Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers at the Hello Business Hub.

This is keeping in line with UAE government’s VAT legislation, which introduced a 5 per cent VAT on January 1 this year. Under the new law, a VAT return has to be filed by registered tax payers at the end of the tax period. In addition to VAT filing, SMB customers will also enjoy other free services: archiving of documents for five years, cloud-based financial accounting software, filing of VAT return, cash flow management, balance sheet, profit and loss, access to a VAT help desk, bank reconciliation, import/export activities, VAT registration, and four free accountant’s visits per month at customer premises.

Etisalat’s Hello Business Hub, which opened in February this year, caters to the needs of SMBs by offering comprehensive integrated propositions, ranging from company setup to company registration, banking to insurance, office leasing to furniture, combined with the latest telecom products and services from Etisalat and more. Etisalat currently serves more than 300,000 SMB customers in the country, working closely with them in their digital transformation journey.