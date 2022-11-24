Four free zones in Abu Dhabi have now been digitally linked to integrate and create a unified database of economic licences in the emirate.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has completed the e-link project with KEZAD Group, which comprises 12 economic zones, Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone, the Media Free Zone- Abu Dhabi (twofour54), and Masdar City Free Zone, it was announced on Thursday.
The e-link project also aims to integrate with the UAE Ministry of Economy’s database and the National Economic Register to provide accurate, comprehensive, and instant data on the existing economic licences in the UAE.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED and the Free Zones Council, said: “Abu Dhabi has established itself among the leading global centres for innovation and competitiveness. The emirate has nurtured a supportive business environment, unparalleled connectivity, and infrastructure, presenting investors and entrepreneurs ample opportunities to grow and thrive.
“Our digital transformation journey enables and supports an integrated and proactive digital government, facilitated through advanced and innovative solutions. Completing the e-link project and unifying commercial registers will spur free zones’ contribution to sustainable economic development and further enhance the ecosystem to attract investments.”
Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “The e-link with economic free zones in the emirate will further enhance our integrated, business-supportive ecosystem to encourage investors and entrepreneurs to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi. The project also reflects ADDED’s interest to launch and implement initiatives to ensure ease of setting up and doing business, simplifying economic licenses procedures, and providing a unified database to enhance business sector, investor, and economic establishment confidence.”