Deal will both working on a new Ford electric vehicle based on Rivian underpinnings

A Rivian R1S All-Electric SUV is displayed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S, April 17, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Detroit: Ford is sinking a half-billion dollars into electric vehicle startup Rivian in a deal that has the companies working together on a new Ford electric vehicle based on Rivian underpinnings.

Ford will become a minority partner in Rivian, which is based outside of Detroit and recently rolled out a new electric pickup truck and an SUV that will go on sale late next year.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett says in a statement that the partnership will bring a fresh approach to Ford's intelligent and electric vehicles. He says Rivian will benefit from Ford's manufacturing expertise and resources.

Rivian will remain an independent company. But Ford President of Automotive Joe Hinrichs will get a seat on the startup's seven-member board.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

Rivian has a large engineering and administrative operation in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth Township, Michigan, as well as outposts in San Jose and Irvine, California, and Surrey, England. The company also is starting manufacturing operations in a 2.6-million-square-foot factory in Normal, Illinois, that was once used by Mitsubishi.