Tomini Shipping is a ship owning business wholly-owned by the Shaikh family, which for close to 70 years has been involved in every aspect of the shipping market including ownership, technical management and manning, whilst commercial management is handled through their partners Alpina Chartering in Denmark.
Tomini Shipping won the Excellence in Maritime and Transportation Award in the ShipTek Awards 2021 and their Chairman Imtiaz Shaikh was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award by the Maritime Standard in 2019.
Tomini Shipping has a current fleet of 16 bulk carriers; with an average age of four years, with one additional vessel joining the fleet in the last quarter of 2021 and is listed on the Norwegian OTC market. United States Coast Guards have certified Tomini Shipping with QUALSHIP21, a testament of quality ship management.
Tomini charter out dry bulk vessels on voyage, period and time charters, to the most renowned and respected international charterers, most vessels operate in North and South America and Europe with a few in Asia, depending on cargo, demand and season.
Tomini’s business philosophy is built on trust and building deep relationships that focus on long-term cooperation with their partners and clients. Their experienced teams in the UAE, India, Denmark and China work to create the highest level of value, reflecting Tomini’s belief that diversity drives creativity, collaboration and understanding of client needs.