FlyingColour, established in 2004, is a group of companies that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, and a tailored approach to consultation for business leaders. Its services range from business set-up in the UAE, business succession and inheritance, to global business set-up, accounting services, taxation advisory, and immigration services.

With a team of over 70 professionals, we have successfully incorporated more than 10,000 companies in the past 18 years.

Flying Colour assists its clients with great vigour, and commitment. Over the years, we have added several new services that have benefitted our clients and allowed us to grow as a 360 degree advisory and corporate service provider.

Through FlyingColour Business Setup, we help clients in setting up business with structured advisory across all jurisdictions in the UAE — mainland, free zones, and the offshore. We work in all the seven emirates in the UAE. We also provide our post-formation services which include residence visas, bank account opening, and overall business journey advisory.

We have also developed a strong foothold in setting up companies globally in countries such as the UK, the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mauritius and Cayman Islands.

Through FlyingColour Tax, we assist our clients to meet the business compliances. We provide assistance in several compliances such as VAT registrations and filings, general assembly meetings, auditing, accounting, economic substance, to name a few. We will continue to provide our advisory and financial reporting to decision makers of businesses, which can help them steer their business in the right direction.

Through FlyingColour Immigration, we assist our clients with advisory related to second citizenship and passport programmes to various countries, along with business migration programmes to countries like the UK, the US, and Canada.

Our group company, Signature Habitat Properties is a real estate brokerage firm in Dubai. Departments such as Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities have introduced several regulations, which have further driven the real estate market. We are equipped to assist clients with their property investment requirements.