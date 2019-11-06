Mamta Raj, Managing Director, Flyingcolour Image Credit: Supplied

Mamta Raj, Managing Director, Flyingcolour Business Setup, Accounting & VAT Services, on how they can help entrepreneurs start their companies in the UAE:

Could you tell us about Flyingcolour and its operations in the UAE?

Flyingcolour has been in operations since 2004 providing advisory for corporate structuring and business set-up in the UAE. We help with setting up mainland, free zones and offshore companies. With a team of more than 50 highly experienced professionals, Flyingcolour is a leading company in the industry with over 600 Google reviews of client satisfaction. We have also been providing accounting and taxation services.

What services do you offer to entrepreneurs looking to set up business in the UAE?

We first study and understand the business model of the entrepreneur, offering them efficient solutions to structure the business set-up. We assist in the paperwork required for the business set-up and also cater to various other requirements such as trademark services, accounting and taxation services, and business centre facilities.

What are the key things an entrepreneur must keep in mind before starting a company?

Having a business plan will make them understand the ground realities. Budgeting and finances help them understand when the business will reach the break-even stage and what is required to sustain it. Understanding the legal structure is also of prime importance to start any venture in the UAE. Finally, an entrepreneur’s passion will determine the growth trajectory for their company.

What are your plans for the future?

Apart from business structuring and consultancy services, Flyingcolour has launched a new business vertical that focuses on real estate brokerage services. This provides investment solutions to people looking to buy, sell or lease properties. We also plan to continue providing exceptional advisory services.