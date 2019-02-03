Dubai: Some Emirati nationals are now taking passengers using their private cars in Abu Dhabi.
The first batch of UAE citizens who have signed up for Uber have already hit the streets in the UAE capital, following the app’s relaunch in December 2018, the taxi-hailing company announced on Sunday.
The firm said the development is a “key milestone” for its business, and will help provide flexible economic opportunities to Emiratis who are interested in serving the commuting public using their personal cars.
“We are proud to have made great progress since we announced Uber’s return to Abu Dhabi last month, with the first Emirati driver-partner on the app who has already embarked on his first trip in and around the capital,” said Tino Waked, general manager of Uber Middle East and North Africa.
“Abu Dhabi has always been an important market for Uber and we have worked collaboratively with ITC (Integrated Transport Centre) to align to their vision, and shown our commitment to fully supporting the city’s efforts in pioneering flexible, part time opportunities and an even better quality of life through urban mobility and smart initiatives.”
Waked said they are expecting more Emirati nationals to sign up with them.
In November last year, the ITC and Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi issued an approval to allow Emiratis to become Uber drivers, either on a full time or part-time basis.