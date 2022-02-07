Dubai/Toronto: iGan Partners, a healthcare technology investor in Canada, has joined hands with Faisal Belhoul, a Dubai-based investments professional and entrepreneur, to launch a $250 million iGan Arabia regional fund to drive medtech innovation across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

iGan Arabia will focus on investing in AI/cloud-enhanced medical devices and digital health technologies that will improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of healthcare.

The fund targets $250 million through limited partnerships with an additional $250 million in co-investments. This was announced during Arab Health 2022, the MENA region’s premier healthcare exhibition held in Dubai.

The first four initial investments have been identified to drive breakthrough medtech in the region. These are Exact Imaging, the world’s first micro-ultrasound for unmatched resolution of prostate cancer; Okadoc, the region’s most advanced digital patient management solution; eSight Corporation, wearable electronic vision devices for legally blind people challenged by various eye diseases; and MolecuLight, the world’s first handheld imaging device that enables clinicians to visualize bacteria in real-time for advanced wound care. All these companies already have regulatory approval and are scaling world-wide.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, commented: “I am pleased to see Canadian and UAE health innovation leaders partner together to create iGan Arabia. The UAE has proven to be an early adopter of innovation. This new partnership will help our healthcare technology companies grow and succeed globally.”

Healthcare spending in the region, particularly in the GCC states, is projected to grow to $89 billion in 2022, according to a report by KPMG.

Sam Ifergan, founder and CEO, iGan Partners, said: “We see the GCC as a rapidly transformative region, particularly in the healthcare sector. We have identified and uncovered several innovative opportunities across Digital Health, Connected Medical Devices, Healthcare IT and Artificial Intelligence. These are sectors that iGan brings a lot of expertise and we understand what it takes for companies to scale and succeed. Through this first of its kind Fund, we will invest locally and will showcase the GCC’s healthcare innovations to the world. We are looking forward to working with local investors, healthcare groups and government agencies in establishing the UAE as a leading healthcare innovation hub.”