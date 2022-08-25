New York: Facebook users reported glitches with the social media platform on Wednesday, with many pointing out that their feed was showing posts from people commenting on celebrities' pages.
Later in a statement, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed that the issue was resolved.
"Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted and we apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for Meta was quoted as saying by Forbes.
Users began reporting issues with Facebook around 2am ET to complain about a deluge of posts from fans of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem and Harry Styles.
Tracking website Downdetector reported thousands of issues related to Facebook — with 97% of complaints related to the website's feed, while 3% claimed there were difficulties posting on the site. The website said that the outages were reported on both the Facebook mobile app and website.
News of the Facebook glitch comes after Meta recently reached a $37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit that accused the tech giant of violating users' privacy.
According to Reuters, the users said that while they did not want to share their locations with the social media platform, Meta shared their locations from their IP address. The company is accused of using that information to send users targeted advertising, the report added.