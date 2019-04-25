Image Credit: AFP

San Francisco: Facebook on Wednesday reported quarterly profit sank 51 per cent from a year earlier due to setting aside $3 billion (Dh11.02 billion) for an anticipated fine from US regulators.

The social network logged a profit of $2.4 billion on revenue that climbed 26 per cent to $14.9 billion in the first three months of this year.

The number of monthly active users of Facebook at the end of March was 2.38 billion, up eight per cent from a year ago.

Facebook estimated that it will be hit with a fine of from $3 billion to $5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission for “user data practices” and factored that into its earnings report.