As Expo 2020 comes to a close, what are the tangible benefits that you see for your sector?

Expo 2020 was a great opportunity to experience first-hand the logistics sector operations and opportunities in emerging markets and developed economies. It was also a great opportunity to showcase our strengths, by leveraging our presence at the India Pavilion, to a global audience. We also gained first-hand exposure to potential logistics opportunities for expansion and growth of our own international business in new markets that are making investments in developing their own economies and national infrastructure projects. Therefore, with confidence, I would say that the Expo theme of Connecting Minds and Creating the Future was a major benefit for the logistics industry.

Will Tristar remain a niche logistics company serving the oil and gas industry, or do you have plans to expand your scope of business?

Tristar will continue to position itself as a market leader by offering best in class logistics services without compromising our commitment of operating to the highest standards of health, safety and environmental compliance. Future proofing our business by embracing change in the global consumption of energy is part of our growth strategy. We will continue to explore a seamless transition to expand into logistics opportunities opening up in the energy industry, as the world moves to cleaner fuels and renewables as a mainstream energy source. The key for us is to maintain a fine balance in our growth strategy between the world’s energy needs of today and the potential opportunities opening up in the future.

Being part of the energy industry, how important is sustainability for you? What steps have you taken to offset your carbon footprint?

We are conscious of operating in an efficient and safe manner while simultaneously protecting the environment of the communities where we are present. Our approach towards sustainability is driven through our Environment, Social and Governance [ESG] framework.