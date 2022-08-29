Dubai: Electric vehicle platform EV Lab has entered into a partnership with Silent-Yachts to become the exclusive distributor of sustainable yachts in the Middle East.
Silent-Yachts’ vessels are powered solely by clean energy, with solar panels and batteries feeding electric motors. The premium line-up of boats includes 60-ft, 80-ft, and 120-ft yachts.
“We are honored to introduce Silent products in the Middle East and excited to expand our portfolio to electric yachts for the first time. We expect the solar panel recharge technology to be a perfect fit and overperform in our market as we have an abundance of availability in solar energy. Silent-Yachts have proven the technology can work to theoretically recharge your boat entirely without needing a charger, which is a first in the industry! We are very much looking forward to this fruitful collaboration,” said Kevin Chalhoub, CEO and founder of EV Lab.
Priced upward of 2.96 million euros, these boats can produce between 10 and 40 kW of solar power and be equipped with 150 to 800 kWh of battery capacity depending on the boat size.
“We are happy that such a respectable company is now our partner in a very promising region from the yachting standpoint,” said Michael Köhler, CEO of Silent-Yachts. “We look forward to work together and bring sustainable yachting to the Middle East.”