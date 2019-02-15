European carmakers are also bracing for the next chapter in Trump’s effort to rewrite American trade policy that may be delivered later this week. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to conclude by February 17 an investigation examining the national-security risk of auto imports. He’ll formally submit the report to the president and offer recommendations on what actions to take. Higher US import tariffs would hit Germany’s carmakers, led by the Porsche and Audi brands, especially hard.