Telecom operator plans to have up to 1,000 enabled ‘stations’ in the UAE before year-end

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first commercial customer to access 5G services in the Middle East, Africa and south Asia from etisalat. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat will have up to 1,000 5G-enabled “stations” operational before the year-end, part of the Dh4 billion allocation the telco is making to update its networks in the UAE for the 5G rollout.

“The 5G technology is not a complement to the 4G but a scientific revolution, which will provide extraordinary speed, save costs and create new jobs,” said Dr. Ahmad Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice-President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat. “The UAE will be the first country to introduce 5G technology in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.”

The UAE telco already has a few firsts in the 5G journey - it became the first operator to launch a commercial 5G wireless network in the MENA territory last year, and the first in the region to offer a 5G-enabled device to consumers. And the first regional operator to provide 5G coverage inside an airport.

According to Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Network at Etisalat, “5G is now a reality due to Etisalat’s continuous efforts in building and investing in future networks. One major milestone was the launch of the first commercial wireless network in May 2018 in the UAE.”

Etisalat had signed an agreement with the Swedish equipment maker Ericsson to set up a 5G network. The speed of data transfers under 5G will be 20 times current download speeds.