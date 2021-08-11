Dubai: In line with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) announcement on 2G network gradually being switched off by the end of 2022, Etisalat said it supports this transition and modernisation of the network.
The 2G sunset is keeping with Etisalat’s strategy to support the UAE vision 2030, bringing digital transformation in the country as well as enhancing UAE’s ICT ranking in the global market.
Etisalat is ensuring a smooth transition by educating all its customers including individuals, enterprise, and small and medium businesses and providing alternate devices which support the switch off from 2G to advanced 4G/5G networks.
Upgrade offers
Etisalat is currently coordinating with all business sectors that are still using the 2G network for machine to machine (M2M) communications such as industrial, vehicle-tracking devices, gateways and Point Of Sale devices (POS). Offers are made to upgrade and replace those devices to support 4G network and LTE CATM1 IoT Network that will help achieve operational efficiency with better connectivity and lower network latency.
The 2G network switchoff is aimed at keeping pace with the rapid and continuous developments of the telecommunications sector, particularly in the digital front. The frequencies and bands utilised by the 2G network will be allocated to more advanced networks.
A shift towards 5G
The 5G network has tremendous capabilities to support the acceleration of digital transformation that leads to new prospects and opportunities in many sectors. As a major enabler of the next generation of broadband service and the Internet of Things, investing in 5G is necessary as it delivers faster speeds and ultra-low latency, providing access to all kinds of applications and services and will drive innovation, efficiency and productivity to a wide range of business and industrial sectors of the UAE.