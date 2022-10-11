Dubai: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, will hire more than 500 Emirati professionals in its retail, customer service, technology and IT space in a span of five years, it said on Tuesday at Gitex Global in Dubai.
The announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) to participate in the federal government’s Nafis initiative.
The MoU was signed by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of etisalat by e&, and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the ETCC, the federal entity responsible for Nafis.
As per the agreement, etisalat by e& will focus on hiring 100 UAE nationals by the end of 2022. It will also facilitate training programmes that contribute to developing and enhancing their skills and expertise in their current roles.
“Nafis reflects the interest of our wise leadership for UAE citizens to equip the next generation with competencies that are founded on curiosity, openness and a diverse range of professional skillsets. This can only be achieved by providing them with opportunities that meet their aspirations and ambitions for the future. Since the inception of Nafis, the programme has collaborated with key private sector partners to provide job opportunities that meet the qualifications and aspirations of capable and talented UAE nationals,” said Al Mazrouei.
Etisalat has achieved one of the highest Emiratisation rates in the country, reaching a 51 per cent talent pool of UAE nationals. It is one of the first companies to encourage and empower Emirati women in the ICT sector, with 76 per cent of total female employees comprising UAE Nationals.
Masood Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, said: “We will work closely with the potential candidates to identify their competencies and support their career growth in the communications and IT sector. In the telecom and technology sector, one of the most vital sectors that contribute to the country’s economy, these new hires will play an integral role in progressing the country’s digital economy and raise its competitiveness across various global indicators.”