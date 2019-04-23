The company also said its subscribers grew to 143 million

Etisalat Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: UAE state-owned telco Etisalat booked Dh2.2 billion in first quarter net profits, while marginally growing its subscriber base by 2 per cent to 143 million.

The group said on Tuesday that it had recorded Dh13 billion in revenues for the first three months of 2019, posting a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Dh2.2 billion.

This represented a net profit margin of 17 per cent, the company added.