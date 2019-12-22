The deployment of MEC architectures will be critical for 4G/5G service providers

ABU DHABI: Etisalat on Sunday announced the successful deployment of a multi-access edge computing, MEC, which will pave the way for the telecommunications entity to roll out new 5G-styled services, beginning with its content delivery network, CDN.

MEC is a network architecture that brings real-time, high-bandwidth, low-latency access to radio network information, allowing operators to open their networks to a new ecosystem and value chain.