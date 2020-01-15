Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced an ambitious plan to reducing its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and halving its 2019 net emission levels by 2035.

The company’s environmental targets will be achieved through a mix of internal initiatives, collaboration with industry partners and adoption of a comprehensive program of relevant carbon offsets, to be developed with specific focus on the requirements of the UAE and markets served by the airline.

“The global focus on the environment and the urgency of reducing carbon emissions has never been greater,” said Tony Douglas, chief executive officer of Etihad Aviation Group.

“Etihad Aviation Group, together with its partners, is taking an active role in reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives ranging from optimised fuel management to sustainable financing practices,” he added.

“Airlines have attracted significant scrutiny in the global discussion of the environment, and our collective challenge as a fast-growing industry is to deliver meaningful initiatives which can quickly help to contain and reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the number of passenger journeys will more than double within 20 years, from 4.5 billion in 2019 to an estimated 9 billion by the late 2030s.