Dubai: Etihad Rail, the developer of UAE’s national rail network, and Dubai Industrial City have announced an advanced freight terminal, which can handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo.

The terminal will “contribute to cementing the UAE’s position as an international trade hub and boost Dubai’s global competitiveness in manufacturing, logistics, transport, trade, and investment,” Etihad Rail said in a statement.

Dubai Industrial City, which is located close to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, will benefit the more than 780 companies operating within the industrial hub. “In addition, more than 280 factories in Dubai Industrial City will also be able to benefit from Etihad Rail’s transport solution, which enhances the transport solutions available for these companies and supports the wider industrial growth in the UAE,” the companies said in a statement.

The new terminal is located within Etihad Rail’s network which runs from Seih Shuaib to Dubai and Sharjah. “As construction is ongoing in this phase, Etihad Rail continues to pursue strategic partnerships with a range of key entities - such partnerships align with the company’s wider efforts to ensure this national project plays an important role in the sustainable economic development of the UAE,” said Etihad Rail.

The announcement follows the completion of a rail connection between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in March. “Through our collaboration with Dubai Industrial City, we look forward to providing our local and international customers with logistics and shipping services to support them in achieving their strategic goals and contribute to growing their business,” said Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, in a statement.

“The terminal will contribute to strengthening the supply chain and freight logistics services, in line with the UAE’s efforts to develop the country’s transport and logistics sector. With a capacity of 5 million tonnes, the terminal will connect the industrial and manufacturing centres in the UAE, open new trade routes, and support the country’s sustainable development,” said Malak.

Spread over 550 million square feet, Dubai Industrial City provides a range of logistics facilities and substantial storage area covering 4.3 million square feet.