Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has completed the track-laying work of the main line in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, it said on Wednesday.
The line in Sharjah extends over 45km and is part of the last package of the project, which is 145 km in length. The line in Ras Al Khaimah extends over 5.7km.
Engineer Khuloud Al Mazrouei, Deputy Project Manager at Etihad Rail, said: “Today, we have made remarkable strides by completing the main works for the UAE National Rail Network and connecting it to the main lines in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, bringing us closer than ever to completing the network on schedule and achieving our objective of providing an efficient and sustainable transport network that links the country’s emirates, and connects the UAE with the region.
“This plays a key role in opening up new prospects in the logistics and transport industry, driving social development, and providing promising economic opportunities in the UAE and the region across a range of sectors.”
The line in Sharjah took more than 11.7 million work hours in 25 months, while the Ras Al Khaimah leg took 1.3 million hours in 25 months, Etihad Rail said, adding that track-laying work in Fujairah is ongoing.
The main line of the UAE National Rail Network extends from Ghuweifat on the border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and passes through the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.