Abu Dhabi: Eshraq Investments (Eshraq), the Abu Dhabi based investment company listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, reported a net profit of Dh4 million for the period ending 30 June 2019,.

Eshraq’s diversification plans continued to pay off with each of its business divisions recording strong growth during the first half of the year. The Company’s leasing and hospitality businesses including its residential apartments in DIFC and Nuran Marina hotel apartments continued to outperform the market through their premium offering and quality, with occupancy rates touching 100 per cent and 88 per cent respectively. Eshraq’s investment portfolio also generated strong income from investments and deposits.

On the development front, Eshraq’s Marina Rise project in Reem Island construction is now over 40% complete and is targeted to be ready by Q4 2020. Once completed, Marina Rise will be the first development project to contribute to Eshraq’s bottom line from next year.

Similarly, and with a view to strengthen its real estate income generating portfolio, the board has approved the starting building the Jumeirah Rise project in Jumeirah Village Circle consisting of two mixed use tower and one hotel apartments.

In addition, discussions are ongoing relating to the cross-listing of the Company’s shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) for which applications have been submitted to SCA which has requested further documents prior to approval of the same.