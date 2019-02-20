Dubai: Enoc Group, the Dubai-based oil and gas firm, on Wednesday announced an alliance with Indian Oil Company that will enable Enoc to expand its global footprint.
The deal will see Enoc help build on the Indian Oil Company’s research and development infrastructure to mitigate future manufacturing challenges.
The partnership between the two companies includes efforts to jointly develop cylinder oil compliant to the sulphur cap of 0.5 per cent.
The environmental impact of that reduction, as it brings the sulphur level down from the current of 3.5 per cent, will help ocean transportation, Enoc said.
The agreement will enable Enoc to expand its presence to over 180 ports in 28 countries as it provides marine lubricants and technical services.
“The marine oil industry is becoming more eco-conscious as international regulators set standards to control air pollution from ships. With tighter restrictions in designated emission control, ship owners, marine oil manufacturers, and suppliers need to work together to ensure greater quality control,” said Saif Al Falasi, chief executive officer of the Enoc Group.
The International Maritime Organisation has a deadline for ship owners to become more compliant with sulphur levels by January 2020.