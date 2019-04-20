Ras Al Khaimah: Eni SpA has signed an exploration and production agreement with the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, a further push by the Italian company into the Middle East.

The deal between the Rome-based hydrocarbons producer and RAK Petroleum Authority will cover Block A, which includes an area of 2,412 square kilometres off the coast, according to a statement from Eni.

Eni will operate 90 per cent of the block, while RAK Gas LLC will be in charge of the remaining 10 per cent.