Dubai: Work has started on a Dh150 million petrochemical storage and terminal facility in Jebel Ali – one of the biggest industrial projects launched by a private sector business in the UAE this year.
The project by AquaChemie will take 16-18 months for completion, and will create a 40,000 cubic metre storage hub, of which 35,000 cubic metres will be in bulk storage tanks and another 5,000 cubic metres in ISO tanks and drums.
Once complete, the facility will serve as a “gateway” for the petrochemical trade between manufacturers and end-users in the Middle East and outside. The promoters also expect to plug the “acute” shortage of storage facilities for redistribution and lease for bulk chemicals in Jebel Ali Port.
Subrato Saha, co-founder and Director of AquaChemie Middle East, said: "I am excited to soon play a direct role in the distribution of additional 100-150 KTA (kilo tonnes per annum) of over 50 petrochemicals globally. This new petrochemical facility will make us a sizeable industry player."
The 20,000 square metre project - connected by four jetty pipelines - located only 500 meters from Jebel Ali Port Chemical Berth #4. The deep-water port is the flagship facility of DP World.”
Mott MacDonald is overseeing the concept design, basic engineering, detailed engineering and PMC (project management contract).
The petrochemical sector forms an integral part of DP World - UAE Region’s key industry clusters. Jebel Ali Port and JAFZA’s combined capabilities as an integrated hub that offers multi-modal connectivity, caters to the extensive demand of the industry at the local and international level