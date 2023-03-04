Abu Dhabi: UAE and Italy discussed cooperation paths and opportunities to build a strategic partnership between the two countries in the economic, investment, and trade fields. Energy security, renewable energy, clean technologies and sustainable development were among other common concerns to both countries.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday, received Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE.
During the Meeting, held in Al Shati Palace, they reviewed a number of developments in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. They stressed the importance of dialogue and prioritising diplomatic solutions and cooperation to address various crises, enhance stability and security, and achieve a better future for current and future generations.
The two leaders expressed their aspirations for joint work to accelerate the pace of development in bilateral relations to build on what has been achieved over the past years.
Eni and ADNOC will work together to reduce new emissions, improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and industrial growth, WAM said.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.
Strong partnership
The meeting also touched on the importance of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting this year.
President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hopes for an active and influential Italian participation in COP28, highlighting Italy’s great interest in the issue of climate change and reaching climate neutrality by 2050, which is the same date set by the UAE to achieve this goal.
Prime Minister Meloni talked about her country’s keenness to enhance cooperation and joint work with the UAE to serve their mutual benefit. She also stressed that the UAE is an important partner to Italy across various domains.