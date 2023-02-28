Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended a meeting of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE) held at Expo City Dubai.
“We look forward to organising the best edition of Cop that will have a lasting impact on global sustainability,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the COP28 Presidency’s global listening tour, and the preparations and community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference.
The meeting built on the discussions at the previous Higher Committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee.
“The COP28 Presidency is actively consulting with and listening to all stakeholders on the first leg of our listening tour, to connect the efforts of all stakeholders in co-creating concrete solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance,” said Al Jaber. “This is crucial to COP28’s vision for an open, transparent and inclusive process that builds on previous climate progress, enhances the buy-in of diverse stakeholders and advances groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”
The meeting also included an in-depth discussion of all logistical preparations that will create a seamless experience for delegates and visitors, from maximising accessibility to creating opportunities for all groups to engage in discussion and activities.