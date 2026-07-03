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UAE’s XRG deepens US LNG bet with Texas deal

Abu Dhabi energy firm now has exposure across all five Rio Grande LNG trains

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE’s XRG deepens US LNG bet with Texas deal
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Dubai: XRG has completed the acquisition of an additional stake in Trains 4 and 5 of Rio Grande LNG in Texas, giving the Abu Dhabi-based company exposure across all five trains currently under construction at one of the world’s largest LNG export projects.

Rio Grande LNG, located at the Port of Brownsville, is operated by NextDecade and is expected to start production in the first half of 2027, with first gas into the facility expected in the second half of 2026.

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Bigger US gas footprint

XRG acquired an additional 7.6% equity interest in Trains 4 and 5 from an acquisition vehicle of Global Infrastructure Partners, which is part of BlackRock. The deal follows XRG’s earlier investment in Phase 1 of the project, where it acquired an indirect 11.7% stake covering Trains 1, 2 and 3, also through GIP.

The latest transaction has received all customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Together, Trains 4 and 5 are expected to have total LNG production capacity of about 12 million tonnes per annum. Across all five trains, Rio Grande LNG has around 30 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity under construction.

The investment also gives XRG a stronger position in North America, which the company sees as a core growth region because of its large gas resources, expanding industrial base and favourable investment climate.

XRG’s North American portfolio already includes positions across LNG, chemicals and advanced materials, including Rio Grande LNG and Borouge International’s platform through NOVA Chemicals.

Commercial backing

Each of Trains 4 and 5 has secured long-term LNG offtake agreements with high-credit-quality customers. ADNOC Trading has also entered into a 20-year LNG offtake agreement for 1.9 million tonnes per annum from Train 4 as part of XRG’s initial investment in the project.

Rio Grande LNG is also expected to support the US economy, with around 7,500 construction jobs during peak construction and about 700 long-term jobs in the Rio Grande Valley once the facility is operational.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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