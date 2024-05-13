Dubai: Part of the abu Dhabi wealth fund operator, Mubadala Energy has struck its second major gas discovery from its Indonesia operations.

Mubadala Energy, operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, made the find from the Tangkulo-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 65 kilometres offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia. This is the second deep water well operated by the company.

The Tangkulo-1 was drilled to a depth of 3,400 meters in 1,200 meters water depth, just a 'few months after the major discovery at the Layaran-1 well, also in South Andaman'.

"The Tangkulo-1 well encountered 80 meters of gas column in a good quality Oligocene sandstone reservoir confirmed through an extensive data gathering campaign that includes obtaining a full core of 72 meters, wireline logging, sidewall core, pressure and fluid sampling," the company said in a statement.

"Utilizing a new Drill Stem Test (DST) design, the well successfully flowed 47 mmscf/d of excellent gas quality and 1,300 barrels of condensate. Although testing was constrained by testing facilities, the estimated well capacity is 80-100mmscf/d and over 2,000 barrels of condensate."

According to Mansoor Mohammed Al Hamed, CEO, “When added to our recent success at Layaran-1, this game-changing discovery promises to transform Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy landscape and demonstrates that South Andaman is one of the world’s most exciting energy plays.

"I am confident we can realize the full potential of this block, in line with our commitment to support the government’s ambitious development timeframes. This news also strengthens our ability to play a proactive role in the energy transition through our gas biased strategy.”