Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed support for the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding reviewing the status of oil markets and reducing production, noting that the decision was collective and based on the vote of OPEC+.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) underscored that the UAE, as a member of the group and a partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirms the technical nature of the decision and rejects statements that push for its politicisation. The Ministry also underscored the need for constructive dialogue that serves the interests of all countries.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE's full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts to achieve energy stability and security in a manner that serves the interests of producers and consumers and promotes economic growth and development worldwide.