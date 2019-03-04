Abu Dhabi

Dubai-based Trustworthy.ae Group on Monday announced the groundbreaking of its first Inland Container Depot (ICD) and a third-party logistics (3PL) facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad).

Hayleys Advantis Limited, the transportation and logistics arm of multinational conglomerate Hayleys Group, will manage and operate the two facilities.

Trustworthy.ae Group’s first Inland Container Depot and third-party logistics facility will support the trade of goods to and from Abu Dhabi across a wide spectrum of industries, Samir Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer at Kizad, said in a statement on Monday. “The investment of Sri Lanka’s leading logistics firm at our industrial zone is testament to Kizad’s established position as a global industrial and trading hub. The vast scale of these new facilities, along with the expansion of Khalifa Port and surrounding transport infrastructure, will support the growth of container volumes across the region over the coming years.”

Mobilisation work on the facilities will begin this month with the ICD becoming operational in June 2019. Spread over a built-up area of 40,000 square metres along with 25,000 sqm of open yard for storage area, the 3PL facility will be ready for business by the first quarter of 2020, according to the statement.