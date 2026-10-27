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Sharjah announces major gas production boost as Hedebah field expansion progresses

SNOC completes first phase of Hedebah project, boosting UAE energy security

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hedebah gas-condensate field.
Hedebah gas-condensate field.
WAM

Dubai: The Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of the Hedebah gas and condensate field development project, paving the way for a more than twofold increase in the corporation’s current gas production.

The milestone is expected to strengthen Sharjah’s long-term energy security and accelerate plans to boost production during 2027.

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The corporation said the field is expected to reach a stage of stable production rates by 2028, significantly contributing to meeting future energy demand across the UAE.

Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC, said the completion of the first phase at such a record pace would help meet the UAE’s growing energy needs.

The project forms part of Sharjah’s efforts to expand its gas production capacity and strengthen the emirate’s contribution to the country’s energy supply.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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