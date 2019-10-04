Dubai: Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, raised all pricing for November oil sales to Asia as refining margins rose and the country’s state oil producer pulled out the stops to maintain supply after aerial attacks briefly knocked out half its output last month.

State-oil producer Saudi Aramco increased its official selling price for Arab Light crude for November shipment to buyers in Asia by 70 cents a barrel to a premium of $3 above the Middle East benchmark. Five traders and refiners in a Bloomberg survey had expected pricing for the grade to rise by 55 cents a barrel to a premium of $2.85 a barrel.