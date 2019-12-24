There had been no production at ‘neutral zone’ since 2015

The agreement allows “the resumption of oil production from the joint fields,” the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter. The oil fields at the so-called “neutral zone” can produce as much as 500,000 barrels a day - more than each of Opec’s three smallest members pumped last month. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Kuwait, Cairo: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have agreed to resume oil production in a shared border region more than four years after halting output.

The agreement allows “the resumption of oil production from the joint fields,” the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter. The oil fields at the so-called “neutral zone” can produce as much as 500,000 barrels a day - more than each of Opec’s three smallest members pumped last month.

The neutral zone, spanning more then 5,700 square kilometers was created by a 1922 treaty between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the 1970s, the two agreed to divide the area and incorporate each half into their respective territory while still sharing and jointly managing the zone’s petroleum wealth.

The region contains two main oil fields: the onshore Wafra and offshore Khafji.

A resumption is unlikely to add oil to the market because Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both adhere to production limits that Opec extended into March. Even so, the agreement to re-start the fields could weigh on market sentiments amid concerns about faltering growth in world demand and rising supply from the US and other producers.

Zero output

The area hasn’t produced anything since 2015, when Khafji was shut down after a spat between the neighbors. Wafra stopped pumping in 2014. The disagreement began over the Wafra field, which Chevron Corp. operates. Saudi Arabia extended the original 60-year concession of the field, giving the US company rights there until 2039. Kuwait was furious over the announcement and claims Riyadh never consulted it about the extension.

Chevron, through its subsidiary Saudi Arabian Chevron Inc., remains committed to the neutral zone and is ensuring that production can resume whenever a decision is taken, a company spokeswoman, said.