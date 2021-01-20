Dubai: Saudi Arabia is planning to generate half of its electrical energy from renewable energy sources by 2030, local media reported.
According to Dr. Khalid Bin Saleh Al-Sultan, Chairman of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, the Kingdom will depend on clean energy sources to generate 50 per cent of its electrical power needs, and on gas to produce the remaining 50 per cent.
“Saudi Arabia is working to build a sustainable renewable energy sector that includes industries, services, localisation of technologies, and qualification of human cadres,” Al Sultan said.
He highlighted that the Saudi Ministry of Energy approved policies to stimulate the private sector’s participation in the development of the sustainable renewable energy sector, in addition to updating regulations for renewable energy projects to achieve the goals of the National Renewable Energy Programme in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Dr. Al Sultan pointed out that Saudi Arabia has launched several sustainable projects and initiatives, including the green hydrogen project in NEOM and the projects of SABIC and Saudi Aramco to store and use carbon in manufacturing various products such as blue ammonia.
He added that plans also include harnessing the latest technologies in producing renewable energy, increasing the local content in industrial and service value chains and qualifying the necessary human capital.