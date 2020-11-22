Dubai: Saudi Arabia is planning to launch several special economic zones in 2021, Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment announced yesterday.
In a media briefing on G20, Al Falih said the government focuses on qualitative investments growth, adding that the Kingdom is still a key driver for stability in all sectors.
He added that the government targets an increase in foreign direct investments in the coming years.
"We are in the final stage of reviewing the investment strategy prepared by the Ministry of Investment in coordination with its partners in the public and private sectors, as well as the Public Investment Fund and companies. We will launch this strategy early next year," the minister said.
Under the new strategy, the Kingdom will offer more opportunities for domestic investment and will grant full ownership to Saudi and foreign investors.