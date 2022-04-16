Riyadh: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave a positive assessment to their cooperation on the OPEC+ producers group to stabilize the world oil market, the Kremlin said in statement.
Saturday’s phone conversation came at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said.
The two also discussed the crises in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin said, without providing details. Saudi Arabia said in a brief statement that the Crown Prince received a phone call from Putin but did not mention OPEC+ or energy cooperation specifically.
“They discussed bilateral relations that bring the two countries together and ways to enhance them in various fields,” according to the Saudi readout.
Saudi Crown Prince also “affirmed the Kingdom’s support for efforts that lead to a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine and achieve security and stability.”
Putin’s last publicly announced conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince was on March 3, according to the Kremlin.
The Crown Prince on Friday spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also discussed Ukraine, according to Chinese state television, which said Beijing is seeking high-level cooperation with Saudi Arabia in energy, trade and high technology.