Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with ADNOC in the UAE.
Under the agreement, Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business will design and install facilities to optimise operations and reduce methane and greenhouse gas emissions at the Habshan Complex, located 150km south west of Abu Dhabi.
This award follows the September 2022 announcement that Petrofac will continue to support ADNOC’s operations at the Haliba oil field, with a two-year field maintenance services contract extension.
Present in the UAE since in 1991, with operational centres in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Petrofac has developed a large workforce to deliver both regional and international projects, while supporting In-Country Value and Emiratisation.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure.