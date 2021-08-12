Dubai: Oman is the latest Gulf state to make a push for ‘clean’ hydrogen, by launching a grouping of 13 public and private entities to develop a framework for its future use. The new alliance, named ‘Hy-Fly’, includes oil and gas operators, educational and research institutes as well as port operators apart from government agencies.
The lead role in setting up the hydrogen alliance is Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The UAE has already made headway into launching the cleaner ‘blue’ hydrogen projects,, with Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC playing a central role. Saudi Arabia too has made moves into this space, with the Gulf producers seeking future possibilities in shipping to markets in Asia.
The Oman alliance will promote clean hydrogen through investments, technologies, policies, and expertise across the whole hydrogen supply chain. This will support national energy security, decarbonization, and ultimately a successful transition to green economy.
Hydrogen is believed to have a significant potential to cut greenhouse gases in the sectors responsible for global emissions.
Steering committee
“The aim of the Hy-Fly is to create a leading national and international industry and Government/public authority alliance to drive the development and deployment of clean hydrogen in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 Energy Diversification Plans,” said Salim Al Aufi, Under-Secretary at the Oman Ministry of Energy and Minerals.
The launch of Hy-Fly comes as one of the outcomes of the ongoing Hydrogen Economy Feasibility Study (HEFS), which is governed by an MEM-led Steering Committee. The PDO (Petroleum Development Oman) Managing Director Steve Phimister said: “Over time, hydrogen has the potential to help transform the domestic and global energy sector, alter the way we all produce and consume energy, and address carbon emissions locally and around the world."
Oman has the opportunity to become a major player in future hydrogen markets thanks to its high renewables and CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) potential, its competitive natural gas production and its geo-strategic position.