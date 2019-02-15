Futures in New York were steady on Friday, and are up 3.3 per cent for the week. Russia said it would accelerate output cuts agreed to in a deal with the Opec+ coalition, while Saudi Arabia stopped production at the Safaniyah offshore field this week after an accident damaged the facility’s main power cable, Energy Intelligence Group reported. Asian stocks fell Friday as the US and China were said to have made little progress in trade talks this week in Beijing.